“It gets kind of confused because of the money and the lifestyle of what we get to live,” Ingles said. “There’s a little less stress because I can afford to pay for Jacob to get what he needs, but it doesn’t take away the meltdowns in the supermarket. There’s been so many times that my wife [Renae] is laying on the floor in public and you can feel people staring at you, you know they’re judging you and commenting about it. But they have no idea what he’s gone through that day or the night before or the situation.”