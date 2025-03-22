After morning workouts Friday, coach Chris Finch wanted to speak to Joe Ingles.
The 37-year-old veteran initially thought he had done something wrong. What Finch had to say created a special moment for Ingles, a moment he thought may never come. Ingles was going to start in Friday’s game against the Pelicans, and this meant his autistic son Jacob was going to see him play live for the first time.
“It’s something I’ve always thought about,” Ingles said. “But at this point in my career, if it happened it happened, and if it didn’t, it didn’t.”
Ingles’ longtime teammate in Utah, Mike Conley, ceded his spot in the starting lineup to Ingles, whose family has spent most of the season in Orlando, where Ingles previously played before coming to Minnesota. Jacob, 8, has been working up to this moment his whole life, and this week he was able to sit through an entire game in person for the first time. But Ingles didn’t get to play. Finch wasn’t going to let that happen in Friday’s 134-93 victory.
“To look up there tonight and I could see my name, and especially with Jacob — and to Mike as well, being cool with it, I think it’s rare in this league for someone to give up something that he’s earned over 16 years to give me that opportunity,” Ingles said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Finch, who appeared choked up during his postgame news conference, said the decision to start Ingles and to see him out there was “emotional.”
“Sometimes you gotta do the human thing,” Finch said. “We always talk about all these minutes matter, and those minutes matter for another reason. Someone put it in my head today … and I figured, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it in style. So guys were behind it, and I think it gave us the just the right, the right boost that we needed and change of energy.”
Ingles opened up after the game about the journey it took for his family to get to this point with Jacob. How they weren’t sure if he would ever speak. Then he would come to games in Utah but be in the family room for a little bit. On a previous Minnesota visit, Jacob was able to attend a Wild game for a few minutes.