The Timberwolves lost to a depleted Pacers team Monday, then to a depleted Pelicans team Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, their rematch against New Orleans got even easier on paper when the Pelicans declared out Wolves bully Zion Williamson because of a back injury. That could have been a bad thing for the Wolves, who have a tendency to play down to their level of competition, as this week has shown.
But this time, the Wolves did as they should and came away with a 134-93 victory.
Friday featured a balanced scoring effort, with seven Wolves in double figures. Julius Randle led them with 20 points while Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels each had 17. New Orleans committed 25 turnovers to help the Wolves recover from their bad week.
Slow start
Joe Ingles was in the starting lineup Friday night so his son Jacob, who is autistic, could see him play for the first time. In the opening minutes of the night, the Wolves were ahead 13-12 despite four turnovers. Ingles was 0-for-3 before checking out.
Edwards took just one shot in the first quarter as the Wolves led 28-22. Randle led them with nine points, including a desperation three just before the shot clock expired near the end of the quarter. The Wolves forced six Pelicans turnovers, and they closed by scoring the final six points of the quarter.
Wolves wake up
The Wolves fell behind 34-30 on a 12-2 Pelicans run to open the second period, then Jaylen Clark provided his usual spark off the bench. Clark buried a three, then got a steal that led to a Naz Reid layup on a fast break. Coming out of a timeout, he got another steal. Coach Chris Finch said before the game Clark should’ve played more in Wednesday’s loss.
“The first regret I had the other night is I should’ve played him 20 minutes instead of 12,” Finch said.