McDaniels helped the Wolves expand their lead in the third quarter as Edwards departed for a few minutes with what appeared to be a sore right thigh. McDaniels had 10 points in the third. Edwards also got more involved with the scoring when he wasn’t nursing that injury, as he had 10 in the third quarter. The Wolves pushed their lead over 20 with a 15-6 run, and the Pelicans were up to 20 turnovers by the end of the third. The fourth quarter, for a change, was undramatic.