In Julius Randle’s return, Timberwolves rout Suns behind Anthony Edwards' 44 points

Edwards broke the Wolves out of their scoring doldrums in the third. He hit three threes in the opening minutes of the quarter. With those, he passed Malik Beasley in 2021-22 for the single-season team record for made threes. His third quarter was a master class. He got to the free-throw line six times and scored 17 points while his teammates also got involved. McDaniels had eight points after not scoring in the first half. DiVincenzo continued to hit from outside, and he was up to seven threes and 21 points at the end of the third. He also had five steals, and the Wolves were ahead 83-72 entering the fourth. They wouldn’t relinquish the lead.