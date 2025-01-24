Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo won’t need surgery on injured big left toe

Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will not require surgery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks as he recovers from a left great toe injury the guard suffered on Jan. 15, the team said in a statement.
DiVincenzo has just become a starter for the team when he was sidelined because of “turf toe.”
On Monday, the Wolves said DiVincenzo would be out indefinitely after he was initially diagnosed with a Grade 3 left great toe sprain. But after seeking a second opinion, an exam showed “a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament, not requiring surgery,” per the team’s release.
The three weeks DiVincenzo will be out coincides with the start of the All-Star break, so he will likely be out at least until the Wolves play their first game following that that on Feb. 21.
The update is good news for the team and DiVincenzo after surgery appeared to be an option following an initial magnetic resonance imaging exam DiVincenzo had earlier this week. The recovery timetable from that injury and procedure could have lasted months; however, the update still means DiVincenzo will miss a significant number of game with no guarantee he will be ready to go once the All-Star break is over.
After a slow start to the season, DiVincenzo had been playing his best basketball in a Wolves uniform in the weeks prior to the injury. He had entered the starting lineup for Mike Conley and had shot 44% from three-point range in the 12 games before getting hurt late in a loss to Golden State. For the season he is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. DiVincenzo had a walking boot on in the team’s locker room Monday in Memphis, but he was moving around the practice facility without one Friday.
Gobert pledges better rebounding
Over the past few games, Wolves coach Chris Finch has said the team has needed more rebounding from Rudy Gobert, especially after Gobert had just four in Monday’s 108-106 loss at Memphis. Gobert agreed, and said Friday he was determined to get back to his old self in that department.
“I got to be better. Don’t overthink it. Just go get it,” Gobert said. “Sometimes I overthink, which takes me out of the flow. In a way, I get distracted a little bit, with people telling me the way I should do it and I know how to rebound. So, got to trust my instincts and go get it.”
The Wolves have had a busy travel schedule in January, and Gobert said there were nights he didn’t “have as much energy” as others, but that was little excuse for not being able to corral rebounds that are within his reach. He has to do a better job of grabbing those boards while the rest of the team has to do a better job of grabbing long rebounds off missed threes.
“We get distracted or sometimes we are a second late for those and those are big for us,” Gobert said. “Teams shoot a lot of threes, so there’s a lot of rebounds bouncing out and I think it’s a big area of improvement for us and we need to get those. It’s a big part of our defense and if we get better there our defense will be even better.”
The Wolves rank 22nd in defensive rebounding rate, which measures how efficient teams are at grabbing all available defensive rebounds during a game. They were ninth in that metric last season.
Defense keeping Minott on bench
Over the past three games, forward Josh Minott has not played after being a part of the rotation for the weeks prior to that. Finch said Minott has not played for a combination of fouling issues and for defensive game plan mistakes.
“I love what he does for us offensively,” Finch said. “His activity offensively has been great. We’ve got to get him back in the rotation. But his defense has just been trending the wrong way, particularly game plan personnel mistakes and fouling. Those are inexcusable ones.”
Nuggets at Wolves
2 p.m. Saturday, Target Center • ABC, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: The Wolves close this stretch before the All-Star break with nine of their next 12 games at home. Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels are coming off their best offensive games of the season. McDaniels had 27 points while Conley had 18 points and eight assists in a win over Dallas on Wednesday. Over his last four games, Naz Reid is averaging 20 points per game on 58% shooting.
Nuggets update: Russell Westbrook is playing some of his best basketball in years alongside Nikola Jokic. Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists on 27.3 minutes per game. Westbrook is shooting a career best 34.6% from three-point range on 3.6 attempts per game. Three-time MVP Jokic is again in the running for the award with 30.2 points per game (third in the league), 13.4 rebounds (third) and 10.1 assists (second).
