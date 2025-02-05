Julius Randle, who has been the Timberwolves' second leading scorer since coming to the team in an preseason trade, will be sidelined at least two more weeks because of a groin injury.
Timberwolves’ Julius Randle has right adductor strain, is out at least two more weeks
The 30-year-old forward has been out since he left a game on Jan. 30 against the Utah Jazz because of what the team called a right groin strain.
The Wolves released a statement this morning which read, in part:
“An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Randle revealed a right adductor strain and was confirmed via second opinion by Dr. Benjamin Domb of American Hip Institute. Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”
Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists and is second in the team in scoring behind All-Star Anthony Edwards. Randle joined the team shortly before the season began from the New York Knicks, along with Donte DiVincenzo, in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo is also sidelined, because of a toe injury.
