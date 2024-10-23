Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert gets three-year, $110 million contract extension

Gobert, 32, is playing his third season in Minnesota after picking up his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last season. His decline in salary for next season in favor of longer-term money could create a pathway for the Wolves to dip under the burdensome second apron of the salary cap, which they are exceeding this season. With that comes less punitive penalities under the collective bargaining agreement, should the Wolves stay under the second apron in future years, such as the Wolves not having draft picks frozen in trades several years into the future and not having those picks fall to the end of the first round.