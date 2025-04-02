Mankato YMCA cancels conservative expo on school choice

The YMCA in Mankato announced this week it would not host an event sponsored by a conservative think tank, after complaints about the group’s political affiliation.
The event, a school choice expo that would have included speakers on private education and home schooling, was organized by the Minnetonka-based Center of the American Experiment.
The Y initially agreed to host the event but then learned more about the “political affiliations and broader mission” of the think tank, Andrew Burk, executive director of the Mankato Family YMCA, said in a Facebook post on Monday.
“We have decided that the YMCA will no longer serve as the venue for this event,” Burk wrote. “The Greater Mankato Area is very diverse, and it is our job to provide a safe place to come together.”
The think tank, CAE, has been criticized in the past for divisive comments by staff members, such as remarks made by a former vice president in 2019 widely criticized as Islamophobic. The comments led to the center suspending the staff member and condemning her remarks.
But the group pushed back on Wednesday.
The YMCA’s decision will have a “chilling effect” on speech, argued Bill Walsh, CAE’s marketing director.
“We have a center-right, free-market philosophy, absolutely,” Walsh said. “Because of that, we can’t get space at the YMCA?”