Astros spoil Twins home opener by rallying to 5-2 victory

The loss was hardly Ryan’s fault, though the Twins starter suffered a handful of hiccups, besides the sudden homers, that cost him. He hit Walker with a pitch in the fourth inning, then a single to Astros catcher Victor Caratini. A balk — only the second of Ryan’s career — moved the runners up, a critical error when second baseman Brendan Rodgers followed with a ground ball up the middle through the Twins’ drawn-in infield. Carlos Correa dived but couldn’t reach it, and both Astros scored.