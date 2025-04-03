Ranking new foods at Target Field just in time for the Twins’ Opening Day

Our take: In this $40 sausage flight, you get six mini sausages (two each in three flavors) on little buns, plus a ramekin of kraut and onions. Because this is Kramarczuk’s, we already knew the Polish and brat would be among the best bites at the stadium (and they were). But the surprise was the cherry bomb, which is studded with dried cherries and brings some serious heat. Sections 101 and 112