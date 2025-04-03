Ranking new foods at Target Field just in time for the Twins’ Opening Day

It’s April, and a new season has dawned: the one where you wear a jacket that’s too light for the impending snowstorm because, well, it’s spring. In other words, it’s baseball season. And that means there’s a starting lineup of new foods at Target Field.
The Minnesota Twins held their annual unveiling of new menu items on Tuesday and we had some immediate favorites, from a wide variety of global flavors to fun new ways to share big bites. We also appreciated the opportunity to avoid lines at several new self-checkout kiosks.
Of course, all the samples were prepared for media, so we’ll wait to give a final verdict until sometime after Thursday’s home opener. In the meantime, here’s a taste of the new foods you’ll find at Target Field in 2025, ranked from home run to strikeout. (Note: Very few prices were available at press time.)
Vinai’s Sweet and Sour Fried Pork
Description: Chef Yia Vang is bringing a taste of his northeast Minneapolis Hmong restaurant to Target Field, with crispy fried pork tossed in sweet-and-sour sauce, served on a fresh cabbage slaw with fresh cucumbers and pickled carrots.
Our take: The ballpark gets a blast of flavor from the single best new dish we tried. The pork bites were crispy and sweet, almost like little candy nuggets, and the slaw kept everything in balance. Truly on Deck Market
Niko Niko Boba beverages
Description: Niko Niko Boba, with its “Big Straws, Bigger Smiles,” will offer several boba tea flavors:
- Hawaiian Fruit Tea: Refreshing fruit tea with black tea, ice, Hawaiian fruit tea syrup, peach syrup and water, and choice of boba.
- Signature Milk Tea: Creamy black tea with Sun Moon Lake black tea, bubble tea powder and fructose, and choice of boba.
- Strawberry Lemon Spritz: A caffeine-free, no-tea option with strawberry jam, lemon syrup, water and sparkling water, and choice of boba.
Our take: All three of these drinks were sweet but not cloying. They’re refreshing pick-me-ups, and fine NA alternatives that we can’t wait to cool off with on a hot day (whenever that finally happens). Section 107
TokiDoki Wings
Description: From Minneapolis’ own TokiDoki Burger, wings with your choice of TokiDoki dry rub or Sweet TokiDoki wing sauce.