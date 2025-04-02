The pitchers who routinely handle batting orders a third time and show elite pitches and command get in the conversation for being an ace. WAR — wins above replacement — is the current jam among folks trying to evaluate a player’s effectiveness. Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler leads all pitchers with a combined 22.6 WAR over the last four seasons. He’s followed by San Francisco’s Logan Webb, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes and the Yankees’ Max Fried. Toss out Fried, and I’ll take the other four as aces.