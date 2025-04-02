At this early point of a frustrating start to their season, the Twins need an ace-like performance like they need air to breathe.
They could use an elite outing for their home opener on Thursday against Houston. An outing during which that pitcher’s arsenal and command leads to overpowering success, a day off for most of the relievers and less button pushing required by his manager.
That kind of pitcher might not currently exist on the Twins roster.
Pablo López’s eligibility will be discussed here at some point. There’s one thing to be a staff ace — Brad Radke did that here for years and López clearly is the Twins staff ace now — but another to considered one of the aces of the league. A lot of teams have good starters but not aces. An ace extends winning streaks and ends losing streaks.
Defining what an ace is in this era is tricky, but I will try.
Wins no longer matter. There are too many things out of the pitcher’s control that determine wins and loses. Analytics have saved us there. Jacob deGrom won Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019 with 10 and 11 wins, respectively.
Aces used to be horses. Last season, only four pitchers reached the 200-inning level. It’s deeper than that.
Alarm bells ring inside manager’s heads when a starter goes through a batting order twice. So one determining factor is how a pitcher stays one step ahead of hitters who have seen him a couple of times already.