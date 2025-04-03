Stillwater disciplines four teachers over literacy training shortcuts

Four Stillwater public school teachers have been disciplined and three others have left the district after an investigation determined that some took shortcuts on state-mandated literacy training.
The allegations surfaced in January after the training company notified the district that some teachers had completed the training unusually quickly.
Superintendent Mike Funk said four teachers were suspended without pay after the district determined they “engaged in misconduct in connection with the LETRS training program.”
(LETRS stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling.)
The district said the teachers’ actions included using Google to find answers, asking a colleague to fill in answers and creating a Google Drive folder with answers and sharing them with other teachers.
The four also offered to help other teachers by signing in with their user name and password and filling in answers, the district said.
One of the suspended teachers told the district that he didn’t take the training seriously and believed it was acceptable to take shortcuts to complete it.
The district said it interviewed 78 teachers in all and found that the vast majority “did not engage in any wrongdoing.”