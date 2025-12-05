Twin Cities Suburbs

Rosemount police chief blasts city process that led to his resignation after two months on leave

The Rosemount City Council approved a roughly $164,000 separation agreement following anonymous employee survey complaints.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 11:56PM
Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom (Rosemount Police Department)

Former Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said Friday he was disappointed in the process that led to his resignation earlier this week.

“It was especially disappointing that the basis for this separation stemmed from anonymous comments in a survey, with no official investigation, no chance for dialogue and without a vote of no confidence from the union,” Dahlstrom wrote on social media.

The Rosemount City Council on Tuesday approved a separation agreement with Dahlstrom totaling just over $164,000 in severance and benefits, two months after he was placed on leave following anonymous complaints raised in a city employee engagement survey.

Dahlstrom served 19 years with the department and six as chief. His resignation is effective Sunday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Jeff Weisensel said City Council members “trust our staff and their leadership on this matter.”

“Supporting a culture of high performance is a core pillar of our strategic plan,” Weisensel said. “Morale, teamwork and personal accountability are just as essential to our mission as the results we deliver.”

Deputy Chief Carson Thomas has been leading the department on an interim basis since October.

Dahlstrom, 42, grew up in Rosemount. In a letter long on gratitude and highlights from his career, Dahlstrom wrote he was “taken aback by the vague and cryptic messaging deployed by the city administration and communications department” after being placed on leave.

“To be on the receiving end of what felt like an unnecessary and unprofessional media blast was extremely demoralizing after years of devoted service,” he wrote. “Though my resignation comes earlier than I had anticipated, we have accomplished so much together.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Rosemount police chief blasts city process that led to his resignation after two months on leave

card image
Rosemount Police Department

The Rosemount City Council approved a roughly $164,000 separation agreement following anonymous employee survey complaints.

Editor's Pick

Editor's Pick

‘Forever chemicals’ slam small cities with big water bills as they surface farther from 3M sites

Operator Bill McNamara stands inside the Hastings Water Treatment Plant in Hastings, Minn. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The plant filters for nitrates but not PFAs, but a new plant will be very expensive for the town.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man unleashes ‘flurry of gunfire’ in exchange with police officers near Mall of America

card image