Rosemount police chief blasts city process that led to his resignation after two months on leave

Former Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said Friday he was disappointed in the process that led to his resignation earlier this week.
“It was especially disappointing that the basis for this separation stemmed from anonymous comments in a survey, with no official investigation, no chance for dialogue and without a vote of no confidence from the union,” Dahlstrom wrote on social media.
The Rosemount City Council on Tuesday approved a separation agreement with Dahlstrom totaling just over $164,000 in severance and benefits, two months after he was placed on leave following anonymous complaints raised in a city employee engagement survey.
Dahlstrom served 19 years with the department and six as chief. His resignation is effective Sunday.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Jeff Weisensel said City Council members “trust our staff and their leadership on this matter.”
“Supporting a culture of high performance is a core pillar of our strategic plan,” Weisensel said. “Morale, teamwork and personal accountability are just as essential to our mission as the results we deliver.”
Deputy Chief Carson Thomas has been leading the department on an interim basis since October.
Dahlstrom, 42, grew up in Rosemount. In a letter long on gratitude and highlights from his career, Dahlstrom wrote he was “taken aback by the vague and cryptic messaging deployed by the city administration and communications department” after being placed on leave.