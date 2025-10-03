With no explanation, Rosemount police chief put on immediate leave

There’s an abrupt change at the top of the Rosemount Police Department.
The city announced Wednesday that Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom is on leave, effective immediately.
Stepping in is Deputy Chief Carson Thomas, the announcement read, adding that “no further information is available at this time.”
What the announcement on the city website didn’t say is the reason for the leadership change at the south metro suburban department.
The statement assured residents and visitors that “the Rosemount Police Department and City of Rosemount remain committed to providing a high level of public safety services to the community.”
After 13 years on the force, Dahlstrom was promoted to chief from commander in June 2019.
Dahlstrom, 42, grew up in Rosemount and received his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from the University of St. Thomas and a master’s from Concordia University in criminal justice leadership.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has left messages with Dahlstrom and Mayor Jeff Weisensel seeking comment on the move.