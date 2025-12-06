Trump’s refugee changes leave Karen man separated from his wife and daughter

Like lots of dads, Ro proudly displays a picture of his smiling daughter, JuJu, on the lock screen of his cellphone. But the photo is also a difficult reminder that he doesn’t know when he’ll see his 5-year-old again in person.
Ro’s daughter and his wife, Meenge, are among the thousands of refugee families caught up in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. One of Trump’s first actions when he returned to office was to freeze the Refugee Admissions Program, leaving JuJu and Meenge stuck in a refugee camp in Thailand.
Ro’s family is Karen, an ethnic group that has spent decades in refugee camps, fleeing civil war and human rights abuses in Myanmar, formerly Burma.
Trump went a step further while the U.S. government was shut down in October, setting the maximum number of refugees the U.S. will resettle in 2026 at a 40-year low for the program. Without the required congressional consultation, Trump said he’d resettle 7,500 refugees, a dramatic decline from the 125,000 annual cap under former President Joe Biden.
The only group able to bypass Trump’s new restrictions are Afrikaners, white South Africans, who the president claims without evidence are victims of a genocide. Refugees wait an average of 17 years to be resettled, but Afrikaners have been fast-tracked under Trump with one family arriving in Minnesota in May and more expected.
If Trump hadn’t changed the program, Ro’s wife and daughter would be living with him in St. Paul. Last winter, they were days away from traveling to Minnesota when their trip was abruptly canceled.
“Cutting off the program is like killing their dream,” Ro said through a translator. “Their only hope was to come here and live a safer life.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune is using the family’s nicknames because they fear for their safety.