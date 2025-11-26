Karen community, supporters outraged by end of temporary asylum protections

Minnesota’s Karen community and its supporters expressed outrage Tuesday at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end temporary asylum protections for refugees from Myanmar, saying the country, formerly known as Burma, is still not safe.
Minnesota congressional officials estimate roughly a quarter of the 4,000 people from Myanmar in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) live in the state. Minnesota is home to 20,000 Karen refugees, an indigenous people driven from their homeland in the Southeast Asian country.
Announcing the decision Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested it was safe for refugees to return to Myanmar and that the country had made “notable progress in governance and stability.”
But, Karen community supporters note, the State Department continues to warn against U.S. residents traveling there.
“If Burma is unsafe for American visitors, it is certainly unsafe for those who have fled the country and been given protected status,” U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement. The Democrat is a longtime advocate for Minnesota’s Karen population and co-chair of the Burma caucus.
She added that the administration should reverse its decision and “continue to deploy sanctions on the junta and its supporters.”
The protections were granted to Myanmar refugees in 2021, after a military coup and civil war. The country is now run by a military dictatorship with a history of violence against opponents.
“The notion that there will be free and fair elections under the military junta in Burma is preposterous,” McCollum said.