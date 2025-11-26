Politics

Karen community, supporters outraged by end of temporary asylum protections

About 1,000 Karen immigrants in Minnesota could be affected by the end of Temporary Protected Status for refugees from Myanmar announced this week.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 1:12AM
Minnesotans, left to right, Thadah Paw, Hare Wal, Zarni (no last name), and Aye Martha, all of St. Paul, hold a Karen flag as members of the Karen ethnic group rally to bring attention to the human rights violations towards religious and ethnic minorities in the Burma region, in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 6, 2017. As resettlement of Karen refugees to the United States winds down, advocacy efforts have increased in support of more than 120,000
Minnesotans, left to right, Thadah Paw, Hare Wal, Zarni (no last name), and Aye Martha, all of St. Paul, hold a Karen flag as members of the Karen ethnic group rallied in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on November 6, 2017, to bring attention to the human rights violations towards religious and ethnic minorities in the Burma region. (Allison Shelley/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s Karen community and its supporters expressed outrage Tuesday at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end temporary asylum protections for refugees from Myanmar, saying the country, formerly known as Burma, is still not safe.

Minnesota congressional officials estimate roughly a quarter of the 4,000 people from Myanmar in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) live in the state. Minnesota is home to 20,000 Karen refugees, an indigenous people driven from their homeland in the Southeast Asian country.

Announcing the decision Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested it was safe for refugees to return to Myanmar and that the country had made “notable progress in governance and stability.”

But, Karen community supporters note, the State Department continues to warn against U.S. residents traveling there.

“If Burma is unsafe for American visitors, it is certainly unsafe for those who have fled the country and been given protected status,” U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement. The Democrat is a longtime advocate for Minnesota’s Karen population and co-chair of the Burma caucus.

She added that the administration should reverse its decision and “continue to deploy sanctions on the junta and its supporters.”

The protections were granted to Myanmar refugees in 2021, after a military coup and civil war. The country is now run by a military dictatorship with a history of violence against opponents.

“The notion that there will be free and fair elections under the military junta in Burma is preposterous,” McCollum said.

TPS allows refugees to live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation. When the status is revoked, they will have 60 days to apply for other protections, like permanent asylum, or risk being removed from the U.S.

The TPS for Myanmar is scheduled to be terminated Jan. 26.

Phil Robertson, director of the Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates Consultancy, said in a statement that if Noem’s “order is carried out, she will literally be sending them back to prisons, brutal torture, and death in Myanmar.”

There has been conflict in Myanmar since it won independence in 1948, making it the longest ongoing human conflict. Most of the Karen refugees in Minnesota came here via refugee camps along the county’s border with Thailand.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Alice Buckner, executive director of the Karen Organization of Minnesota. She said conditions in Myanmar constitute a “ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

This story includes information from the Associated Press.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Trump says he's sending his envoys to see Putin and Ukrainians after fine-tuning plan to end war

card image
Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his plan to end the war in Ukraine has been ''fine-tuned'' and he's sending envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to meet with Ukrainian officials.

Politics

Karen community, supporters outraged by end of temporary asylum protections

Minnesotans, left to right, Thadah Paw, Hare Wal, Zarni (no last name), and Aye Martha, all of St. Paul, hold a Karen flag as members of the Karen ethnic group rally to bring attention to the human rights violations towards religious and ethnic minorities in the Burma region, in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 6, 2017. As resettlement of Karen refugees to the United States winds down, advocacy efforts have increased in support of more than 120,000

Politics

FBI seeks interviews with Democrats who urged US troops to defy illegal orders

card image