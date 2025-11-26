Karen community, supporters outraged by end of temporary asylum protections

Minnesotans, left to right, Thadah Paw, Hare Wal, Zarni (no last name), and Aye Martha, all of St. Paul, hold a Karen flag as members of the Karen ethnic group rallied in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on November 6, 2017, to bring attention to the human rights violations towards religious and ethnic minorities in the Burma region. (Allison Shelley/The Minnesota Star Tribune)