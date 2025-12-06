Minnesota’s hemp rules could offer a model for federal regulation as ban looms

A surprise move in Washington earlier this month will effectively reclassify intoxicating hemp products as illegal in one year, threatening to upend a national market that has grown to nearly $30 billion since the 2018 farm bill quietly opened the door. The provision, which was part of the bill to end the shutdown, bans hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container, far below Minnesota’s 5-milligram cap for edibles and 10-milligram cap for beverages.