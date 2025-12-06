Cannabis

Minnesota’s hemp rules could offer a model for federal regulation as ban looms

Lawmakers and business owners say Minnesota’s testing, age limits and potency caps show what a safe national framework could look like — if the federal ban doesn’t erase it first.

By Emmy Martin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2025 at 12:00PM
Minnesota is a national leader in both the THC business and regulation surrounding it. A federal law threatens to upend the pioneering industry. Shown is Kyle Marinkovich, CEO and founder of Northern Diversified Solutions, who led a tour of the Burnsville company on Thursday for legislators and others. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As Minnesota prepares to tighten its rules on hemp-derived THC next month, the state’s already well-regarded hemp framework is drawing renewed national attention — even as a looming federal ban puts it at risk.

A surprise move in Washington earlier this month will effectively reclassify intoxicating hemp products as illegal in one year, threatening to upend a national market that has grown to nearly $30 billion since the 2018 farm bill quietly opened the door. The provision, which was part of the bill to end the shutdown, bans hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container, far below Minnesota’s 5-milligram cap for edibles and 10-milligram cap for beverages.

Regulators and businesses in Minnesota, home to one of the country’s most developed THC beverage scenes, are now weighing whether the past few years have been a blueprint for the future or a brief, fragile experiment.

The Minnesota hemp-derived THC market now supports an estimated $200 million in annual sales and generated more than $11 million in state tax revenue last year, business owners and elected officials said during a news conference last month.

“We have the proof that it works,” said Eric Taubel, director of Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management. “We have a robust industry. We have consumers who are confident in what they’re buying.”

Minnesota’s regulations — testing requirements, ID checks, packaging rules and caps on potency — are, he said, a “ready-made template” for federal oversight.

The federal change could erase the very market Minnesota helped pioneer.

“Intoxicating hemp is dead,” said cannabis attorney Jason Tarasek, who represents hemp businesses in Minnesota and around the country. “The biggest advantage for our hemp-derived THC entrepreneurs was the ability to engage in interstate commerce.”

(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)

What Minnesota did that other states didn’t

The 2018 farm bill legalized hemp but failed to create a national regulatory system. That allowed intoxicating THC to be produced from hemp and sold widely, often in convenience stores or online with little oversight.

Manufacturers used hemp to create products as potent as those sold in marijuana dispensaries, and in many states, synthetic or chemically converted cannabinoids proliferated.

Related Coverage

But Minnesota moved to impose guardrails. A bipartisan 2022 law legalized low-dose hemp THC edibles and beverages for adults over 21 and required testing, disclosures on packaging and bans on child-appealing look-alike products. In 2023, lawmakers placed hemp and marijuana under the same regulatory authority, the OCM.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith recently called it “one of the strongest and safest and most responsible hemp market in the whole country.”

“Minnesota prohibited the inclusion of synthetically manufactured cannabinoids in products when we legalized them in 2022,” said Leili Fatehi, a lobbyist and hemp business owner who led the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. “Minnesota products can only contain delta-9 THC. We really reined in those products and put in place, in 2022, requirements for disclosures on packaging, restrictions on look-alike products.”

The contrast is stark. In Wisconsin, hemp flower and high-potency products are sold with minimal oversight.

“It’s the Wild West,” Tarasek said.

DFL state Sen. Lindsey Port, the chief author of Minnesota’s cannabis law, warned that the federal hemp ban will lead to the return to an unregulated market.

“There are too many people across the country that like these products, that will pay for these products,” she said at the November news conference. “There will be an illicit market that pops up to fill this space. It will not be regulated.”

Sen. Lindsey Port, who wrote Minnesota's regulations, said the federal law could return to a Wild West-type situation for the market. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A social drinking scene at risk

The regulated framework didn’t kill Minnesota’s hemp market. It helped it explode — especially in bars, restaurants and breweries.

“We focus on social drinkers,” said Kam Talebi, founder of Gigli, a hemp beverage brand served in several bars and restaurants in the state. “This is a product that’s in demand. It’s not a dispensary product. It’s a beverage that complements the alcohol category.”

And research and sales patterns suggest many THC beverage customers don’t shop at cannabis dispensaries and may not follow the market into the cannabis system if the hemp option disappears.

“My gut [feeling] is they don’t meander over to the cannabis supply chain,” said Taubel. “They probably just sort of go away.”

Talebi sees the federal move not as a ban but as leverage to push for national standards — “a year for us to work with legislators and put the right regulations in place to make this a safer, more trusted industry.”

He and other beverage makers say they support clear national rules on dosage, age limits, labeling and manufacturing standards — a framework that would look a lot like what Minnesota is already doing.

Kam Talebi, left, featured with co-founder of the Gigli brand Jared Day, said the regulated framework in Minnesota helped expand the business, especially in bars, restaurants and breweries. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The federal gap

To Taubel, the core problem is that hemp-derived products exist in a vacuum: federally legal but federally unregulated. Without a national baseline, the weakest state rules effectively became the national standard, allowing untested products and synthetic cannabinoids to flow across borders.

Fatehi agrees that regulation is needed but doubts Congress can build a full product-safety regime within a year, especially through the farm bill, which was never designed for it. Instead, she suggests federal carve-outs or exemptions for states with strong systems such as Minnesota’s.

Though some business owners note that Minnesota’s own regulatory overhaul is already squeezing operators, even before the federal ban lands.

New licensing requirements, labeling rules and in-state testing mandates taking effect Jan. 1 have raised fears about bottlenecks and compliance costs — especially with only a handful of state-approved labs. Manufacturers have warned that delays or confusion in the transition could slow production or spike expenses, even as they brace for far greater uncertainty from Washington.

But even if Minnesota preserves its hemp rules when the ban goes into effect, federal reclassification as a Schedule I substance could push out breweries, restaurants and retailers.

Once hemp-derived THC becomes illegal federally, these businesses could face the same tax and banking burdens as cannabis companies, including the 280E tax rule that prevents them from deducting ordinary business expenses.

Large national hemp brands that rely on retail chains could be hit even harder. Fatehi said she does not expect major chains to continue carrying those products if the ban takes effect.

Some Minnesota manufacturers are already pivoting, Tarasek said, as hemp companies are now applying for adult-use cannabis licenses in the state.

The uncertainty is rippling back to the farm.

“Hemp really changed the game for me in 2020,” said Minnesota hemp farmer Angela Dawson at the news conference. “It let me innovate. I created my own strain of compliant hemp. It brought jobs to my small town.”

Makers of THC products vary in response to the national law. Some are cutting back production. Others are pivoting toward full marijuana production. Shown is Ariel Bernades of Minneapolis Cider Co. pouring a Trail Magic THC drink. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Preparing for a murky year ahead

Responses from Minnesota businesses vary. Some wholesalers have begun layoffs already, Tarasek said. Others, like Talebi, are moving forward but avoiding major investments until the political landscape clarifies.

“There is no playbook,” Talebi said. “Hopefully, the Legislature moves quickly to bring certainty to a category that needs it.”

Hemp farmers will begin planting in May, meaning the practical window for a federal fix may be only a few months.

“If a farmer has uncertainty, they’re not going to plant,” said Insight Brewing co-founder Kevin Hilliard at the November news conference. “And so when we look around and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a year,’ I don’t want you to think that way. I want you to think we have a couple months.”

Even the best-designed state system can’t overcome federal tax codes or interstate commerce restrictions. All agree that the next year will determine national hemp-derived THC policy.

“The thing that’s frustrating for us is that it is fully out of our hands,” Taubel said.

In Washington, Minnesota’s federal delegation says it is trying. Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, has signaled openness to a fix.

“We are in a good position to try to do something to fix this,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar told reporters last month, calling the ban “a one-size-fits-all measure” that puts thousands of jobs at risk.

“I want our state, small businesses and farmers to know that we have their back, and we will do everything we can in our power and in a very difficult Congress to change this,” she said at the news conference.

The Northern Diversified Solutions tour in Burnsville on Thursday was meant to build awareness of how the industry works and what makers need to stay in business. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Emmy Martin

Business Intern

Emmy Martin is a business intern at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Cannabis

See More

Cannabis

Minnesota’s hemp rules could offer a model for federal regulation as ban looms

card image
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lawmakers and business owners say Minnesota’s testing, age limits and potency caps show what a safe national framework could look like — if the federal ban doesn’t erase it first.

Eat & Drink

5 things THC drinkers in Minnesota should know about federal ban

card image

Cannabis

Map: See where you can legally buy marijuana in Minnesota

card image