Minnesota Democrats in Congress look to reverse federal ban on hemp THC products

Minnesota’s Democrats in Congress say they will push to undo a federal ban on intoxicating hemp products before it takes effect in a year and upends the state’s market for low-dose THC products.
The federal ban on hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, was included in the bill to end the government shutdown that was signed into law earlier this month. Breweries and small businesses in Minnesota have said the prohibition will effectively kill the state’s hemp-derived THC industry if federal lawmakers don’t act.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar vowed to fight for a fix during a Monday news conference at the State Capitol. They noted that Minnesota has shown how to regulate this industry responsibly.
“Every day we fail to address this is another day of uncertainty in a very uncertain time in our economy,” Klobuchar said of the federal ban. “I want our state’s small businesses and farmers to know that we have their back.”
Added Smith: “Implementation of this law doesn’t start for one year, so that means that we have time. We have to use that time wisely and aggressively to fix this.”
Hemp-derived THC products have been legal and regulated in Minnesota since 2022. Edibles may contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving under the state’s law, while beverages may hold up to 10 milligrams.
The products are a big business in Minnesota and have helped keep many breweries afloat amid a decline in beer sales. Many companies jumped into the hemp-based THC market because it doesn’t face the same restrictions as marijuana, which is still illegal under federal law.
Businesses that sell federally illegal substances aren’t allowed to write off their operating expenses, resulting in a potentially huge tax bill that makes it hard to turn a profit. They also face issues with banking, credit card processing and insurance, among other things.