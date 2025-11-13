Minnesota’s hemp-derived THC companies prepare to fight ban on Capitol Hill

Makers of hemp-derived THC beverages and edibles in Minnesota are gearing up to fight for their industry’s survival after Congress approved a bill that would effectively ban their products.
Hemp businesses and allied trade groups are preparing for an intense lobbying effort against the change, which prohibits hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. It was part of a deal passed by the U.S. Senate and then U.S. House as part of the deal to end the federal government shutdown and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Companies in Minnesota, including many small breweries, are reeling over the federal ban, which they say will effectively kill the state’s hemp-derived THC industry. They will have one year until it takes effect to persuade wary federal lawmakers to reverse course.
“Go to your local neighborhood brewery. They need your support now more than ever,” said Jim Diley, co-founder of Fulton Brewing and a board member of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
Diley said Fulton doesn’t have a backup plan if the federal ban goes into effect in a year, but the company is committed to adapting instead of retreating.
Hemp-derived THC products have been legal and regulated in Minnesota since 2022. State law allows hemp-derived edibles containing up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and beverages containing up to 10 milligrams.
The products have become a big business and are sold everywhere from liquor stores and breweries to big-box retailers such as Target. They’ve generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for Minnesota.
A report from the cannabis consulting and research firm Whitney Economics released in September found U.S. sales of hemp-derived THC beverages exceeded $1 billion in 2024.