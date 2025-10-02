THC drink makers fear new Minnesota rules could tank market

Minnesota hemp and cannabis businesses are warning state regulators that new rules set to take effect next year could devastate local companies, shutter breweries and pull popular THC-infused products off shelves.
About 60 industry representatives gathered on Wednesday to meet with Office of Cannabis Management officials and press for changes, following a Sept. 23 letter in which a coalition of manufacturers, distributors and retailers urged OCM Director Eric Taubel to delay enforcement of the new law for six months.
The THC beverage market that defined Minnesota’s early-stage cannabis industry and paved the way for recreational legalization could face serious contraction when the new labeling and testing laws go into effect Jan. 1.
“This could be an existential risk to many Minnesota businesses, including craft breweries and retailers that rely on these products,” said Glenn McElfresh, co-founder of the Plift hemp-infused beverage brand. “We’ve really got to find a solution in the coming weeks.”
At the center of their concerns is a requirement that all low-potency hemp edibles be tested at Minnesota-licensed labs. The requirement is part of a state law created to ensure consistent product safety and consumer awareness across hemp and cannabis products.
Currently, two labs are licensed, a number industry leaders say is too low to handle testing demand.
Drink makers also say they are alarmed by labeling requirements that would force products to list the manufacturer’s, cultivator’s and processor’s names and license numbers, arguing the rules will be difficult to implement, delay production and drive up costs.
McElfresh, whose company is based in Chicago, drove to Minneapolis for the meeting and left somewhat reassured.