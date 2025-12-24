St. John’s organ builder feels ‘enormous joy’ hearing the instrument played

Majestic musical tones swelling from a pipe organ, especially during the holidays, can evoke reverence, memories of past celebrations or a sense of community and connection to time-honored traditions.
Christian Metzler, a native of Austria, moved to Minnesota last year to help carry on one such custom, that of pipe-organ building, which dates to the ninth century efforts of Benedictine monks.
Metzler, 50, has built organs throughout this country and around the world in the past 30 years. He practices that craft now as a lay artisan at St. John’s Abbey Organ Builders on the St. John’s/abbey campus in Collegeville, Minn.
Metzler’s desire for a career in woodworking eventually led to an apprenticeship at Austria’s Rieger Orgelbau, among the world’s largest organ-building companies.
From there, Metzler joined the organ-building workshop of Martin Pasi, a fellow Austrian, in Washington state. Metzler’s work later took him back to Europe as well as to China, Japan, South Africa and Palestine.
At St. John’s, Metzler has teamed up again with Pasi, who moved his organ-building venture to the 30,000-square-foot Abbey Woodworking Shop, which opened in October 2023. Both the Abbey Organ Builders and Abbey Woodworking Shop are under the direction of Lew Grobe.
Metzler, poised to lead the next generation of Abbey Organ Builders, estimated 20,000 hours of labor and tens of thousands of wood-and-metal parts have gone into creating the abbey’s first completed organ, all using traditional technique. The team will then disassemble the 3,200-pipe organ ahead of its Jan. 6 delivery to a congregation in Leawood, Kan.
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Metzler shared what it’s like to be in his shoes.