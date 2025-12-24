St. John’s organ builder feels ‘enormous joy’ hearing the instrument played

How did you start as an organ builder?

My first career position was as a chef in a restaurant. I started that early, at 16. After I finished that apprenticeship, I knew I wanted to do something else. I was always fascinated by woodworking, traditional woodworking with solid wood. Somebody mentioned that organ builders work with traditional techniques like mortis and tenon and so on. I asked to do an apprenticeship at Rieger, but they were full for that year. They said, “Maybe if you go for one year to work as a cabinetmaker and get some experience woodworking, then you can start the next year.” And that’s what I did. The apprenticeship lasted about 3½ years, and after that, I went to work with Martin Pasi in Washington.

Roller boards and vertical trackers connect to activate correct sound pipe of the organ. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What do you like best about your job?

Working with my mind and my hands together. Imagining things and bringing them to life or manifesting them. You can bring your personality into it. Working with a great team. Bringing joy to the people, to a good musician who uses that instrument.

What do you experience when you hear someone playing an organ you’ve built?

That’s usually very moving, especially in the beginning. If somebody really plays something very nice and creates some new sounds, it’s enormous joy, what you feel. And gratitude; to be able to be part of something like that.

The Benedictine monks’ tradition of organ building dates to the 1700s. What does that mean to you?

I want to be part of carrying or bringing that to the next generation. That’s a very nice aspect of my work here, also passing on the knowledge. Because we got the knowledge from someone who was willing to train me and others. So, if somebody’s interested, yeah, that’s very nice to pass that on.

Christian Meltzer works on the bellows of the organ. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Who would make a good organ builder?

A person who definitely likes to work with his hands, has a lot of patience. Likes to create something. Has a lot of endurance, maybe, sitting for hours in an awkward position and trying to do very accurate work. But mainly, I think, somebody who really likes to build a musical instrument.

How do you deal with those aches and pains from your job?