Target’s corporate archivists preserve a century of Minnesota retail history

Tucked inside a climate-controlled warehouse in northeast Minneapolis: a treasure trove of Target history.
Boxes lined with acid-free tissue hold vintage Dayton’s packaging. A Marshall Field’s restaurant counter gleams under sterile lighting. And reams of old marketing materials and weekly ads fill the shelves. All are part of the big-box retailer’s corporate archive.
Together, Robert Wood and Amanda Cowden collect, organize and safeguard more than a century of the Minneapolis-based Fortune 500 company’s history, from the early days of Dayton’s department store to the digital age of the Target app.
Target’s history began in 1902, when George Dayton opened Goodfellow Dry Goods in Minneapolis. Several generations of the family grew it into a multimillion-dollar business and eventually established the first Target, a discount offshoot from the main department store, in Roseville in 1962.
Today, there are nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide, and the now-multibillion-dollar company is weathering an era of upheaval.
All of that is Wood and Cowden’s job to sniff out and preserve. Sometimes their work supports Target’s legal teams in defending the company’s intellectual property. Other times, it helps set designers create realistic period pieces.
Like for the 2020 Netflix show “Selena: The Series,” the project required several hours of research as well as gathering photos, signage and product details to replicate a 1980s Target store in South Texas. It amounted to “all of 15 seconds” or screentime, Wood said.
A recent crossover TV ad between Target and another Netflix show “Stranger Things,” required imagining a 1987 Target store in the fictional town of Hawkins, complete with old signage and the retailer’s customer-favorite — but now mostly extinct — food court serving salty popcorn, ICEEs and personal Pizza Hut pies.