In Their Shoes

In their shoes: Answering the ‘immortal question’ of what is a dramaturge?

Carla Steen works behind-the-scenes on the regional theater’s plays to help unearth the historic and artistic vision.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 11:01AM
The Guthrie's dramaturg Carla Steen was all smiles in the Guthrie’s library in Minneapolis, where she spends a lot of time researching. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When “The Nacirema Society” opens at the Guthrie on Saturday, theatergoers won’t see Carla Steen’s name splashed atop the playbill.

They actually won’t see her at all.

Steen’s been working at the regional theater for 27 years but remains an enigma to most in the seats. To those on the stage or behind the curtains, her presence is invaluable.

The 55-year-old St. Paul native is a dramaturge, a somewhat hard-to-define role in a world where actors act, stage managers manage and directors direct.

“I would say that 90 percent of the time when I introduce myself as a dramaturge, I have to explain what that is,” Steen said. “Even inside the theater, a lot of people don’t know.”

She’s part literary analyst, breaking down the meaning of the writing itself. She’s also part historian, researching not only what life was like in whatever time the play takes place but also what was going on in the world when the playwright composed the work. That knowledge ensures the final product on opening night is authentic and true to the intended artistic vision.

Getting there, though, is a hunt. Steen combs through the script and notes areas to research further. She browses databases, journals and historical newspapers at various St. Paul libraries.

And sometimes, she goes too far.

“Not getting lost in the rabbit holes is actually a pretty big challenge of the job,” Steen said. “[It’s about] trying to figure out what’s actually useful in the rehearsal room and what I just find really interesting.”

Her tucked-away cubicle at the Guthrie has dozens of Polaroid photographs, flyers and theater memorabilia decorating the walls. Her second workplace is the small Guthrie library, an unassuming entrance in the middle of a hallway that opens to a half-century’s worth of books, archived programs and print materials.

In an interview edited for clarity and length, Steen tells us what it’s like to be in her shoes:

Related Coverage

No Section

Longtime Guthrie dramaturg Michael Lupu, who shaped shows for decades, dies at 89

Business

To be a mental health therapist, is to have the ‘most raw’ window into humanity

Business

What it’s like to be a St. Paul snowplow driver

What makes a good dramaturge?

Somebody who loves stories and likes to help others realize the vision in the stories they are telling. I’m helping somebody else realize a vision, whether it’s a director thinking about how to deliver a play or an actor puzzling through the text and trying to figure out what a line means. This job isn’t for somebody who wants to be in the limelight.

What does a dramaturge do?

If you ask 10 dramaturges about what a dramaturge does, you’ll get 10 different answers. I’m the person who sets the text of a play in context. For the text part, I dive deeply into understanding how the play is put together, line by line, no matter who wrote the play. For the context part, I study the play within the context of the playwright’s whole body of work, and if the play’s a period piece, I study the economic, historical and social references in the play to get a better sense of what the play meant when it was written and what then echoes across time to us today. I keep track of the storytelling and clarity elements: What am I getting from the storytelling? Are there any notes I can give the director to make the play a little clearer?

How did you become a dramaturge?

There are a lot of different routes. I studied English and history at Augsburg University here in town and was working around the nonprofit theater. But I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after I graduated from college, until an actor friend said that I should be a dramaturge. So I asked the immortal question: What is a dramaturge? The job caught my imagination. So then I got my master’s degree in dramaturgy. But previous Guthrie dramaturgs have come from all walks of life, with backgrounds in acting, library science and philology, the study of the history of language.

What does your day-to-day look like?

It depends on whether I’m in rehearsal for a show, and right now I am. Usually, I get the rehearsal schedule the night before, so I didn’t know what today’s schedule looked like until about 7 p.m. last night. I found that the actors would be stumbling through the first act at noon. That’s when they start to tell the story, putting all the pieces together. It’s very, very early, so I just wanted to see the shape of the first act. I organize everything else in my day around that schedule.

Is it common to work on the same plays again and again?

I usually work on a play I haven’t worked on before. A brand new play, a brand new mountain to climb. I love working on multiple plays by the same playwright, though. I’ve worked on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” twice, and I’ve worked on “Hamlet” twice.

How many shows do you work on every year?

I usually work on four or five plays each season. But I also have literary-management responsibilities. I’m always reading plays that people submit to us and ones that we’re thinking about producing in subsequent seasons. Reading plays is an ongoing, backburner thing throughout the year.

How has this job affected how you see the world?

Sometimes I realize a moment in one play is similar to a moment in this other unrelated play. It’s fun and weird. In “The Nacirema Society,” the play I’m currently working on that opens later this month, somebody misdates a letter, and the false date becomes the giveaway that the letter is not genuine. A similar thing happens in Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” Nora misdates her IOU.

These two plays have nothing to do with each other – one’s a comedy, and one’s a drama – yet they share the same major plot point. And it’s just a joy finding the things that bind stories together, bind people together and help build a picture of the world.

Hussein Abulamzi is a freelance writer based in St. Paul. His email is husseinabulamzi@gmail.com.

In Their Shoes is an occasional series highlighting Minnesotans at work. If there’s a type of job you want us to profile — or if you have someone who would be a good candidate — email us at InTheirShoes@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Hussein Abulamzi

More from In Their Shoes

See More

In Their Shoes

In their shoes: Answering the ‘immortal question’ of what is a dramaturge?

card image

Carla Steen works behind-the-scenes on the regional theater’s plays to help unearth the historic and artistic vision.

In Their Shoes

To be a mental health therapist, is to have the ‘most raw’ window into humanity

card image

In Their Shoes

What it’s like to be a St. Paul snowplow driver

card image