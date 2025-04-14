In their shoes: Answering the ‘immortal question’ of what is a dramaturge?

What does your day-to-day look like?

It depends on whether I’m in rehearsal for a show, and right now I am. Usually, I get the rehearsal schedule the night before, so I didn’t know what today’s schedule looked like until about 7 p.m. last night. I found that the actors would be stumbling through the first act at noon. That’s when they start to tell the story, putting all the pieces together. It’s very, very early, so I just wanted to see the shape of the first act. I organize everything else in my day around that schedule.

Is it common to work on the same plays again and again?

I usually work on a play I haven’t worked on before. A brand new play, a brand new mountain to climb. I love working on multiple plays by the same playwright, though. I’ve worked on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” twice, and I’ve worked on “Hamlet” twice.

How many shows do you work on every year?

I usually work on four or five plays each season. But I also have literary-management responsibilities. I’m always reading plays that people submit to us and ones that we’re thinking about producing in subsequent seasons. Reading plays is an ongoing, backburner thing throughout the year.

How has this job affected how you see the world?

Sometimes I realize a moment in one play is similar to a moment in this other unrelated play. It’s fun and weird. In “The Nacirema Society,” the play I’m currently working on that opens later this month, somebody misdates a letter, and the false date becomes the giveaway that the letter is not genuine. A similar thing happens in Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” Nora misdates her IOU.

These two plays have nothing to do with each other – one’s a comedy, and one’s a drama – yet they share the same major plot point. And it’s just a joy finding the things that bind stories together, bind people together and help build a picture of the world.