In their shoes: Answering the ‘immortal question’ of what is a dramaturge?

When “The Nacirema Society” opens at the Guthrie on Saturday, theatergoers won’t see Carla Steen’s name splashed atop the playbill.
They actually won’t see her at all.
Steen’s been working at the regional theater for 27 years but remains an enigma to most in the seats. To those on the stage or behind the curtains, her presence is invaluable.
The 55-year-old St. Paul native is a dramaturge, a somewhat hard-to-define role in a world where actors act, stage managers manage and directors direct.
“I would say that 90 percent of the time when I introduce myself as a dramaturge, I have to explain what that is,” Steen said. “Even inside the theater, a lot of people don’t know.”
She’s part literary analyst, breaking down the meaning of the writing itself. She’s also part historian, researching not only what life was like in whatever time the play takes place but also what was going on in the world when the playwright composed the work. That knowledge ensures the final product on opening night is authentic and true to the intended artistic vision.
Getting there, though, is a hunt. Steen combs through the script and notes areas to research further. She browses databases, journals and historical newspapers at various St. Paul libraries.
And sometimes, she goes too far.