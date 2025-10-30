Caskets, hearses, blood-stained books the norm for owner of Other Skies Weird Fiction

At Other Skies Weird Fiction in West St. Paul, an open casket at the back of the store presents the rarest tomes to any customers who wander into the gothic bookstore.
There’s nothing kept behind glass or locked in cabinets. There’s not much organization at all — a book priced at $5 next to another worth $1,250. And shoppers might even encounter a hearse parked outside, owner Josh Hames’ car.
“I live it,” Hames said. “You’ve got to have fun with it.”
The 33-year-old opened his bookstore in 2022 after his personal collection grew too big not to share. That penchant for collecting he likely inherited from his grandfather, who had a four-paperbacks-deep bookshelf in his basement.
Hames remembered poring through books by the long-dormant fireplace and faux coat of arms on the wall, heeding his grandpa’s warning to “be careful, there’s goblins down there.” His love of weird fiction — supernatural sci-fi, fantasy and especially horror stories — began there.
“It makes the world bigger and us smaller in it,” Hames said.
Now, in addition to running the store, Hames attends local pop-up markets and expos to sell books from a second casket, and frequently hosts horror movie watch parties at the shop. In an interview edited for clarity and length, Hames shared what it’s like to be in his shoes.
What’s it like being a bookseller?
In the bookstore, I’m stocking books, I’m pricing books, I’m cataloging books. I get them locally, online and from consignment.