Caskets, hearses, blood-stained books the norm for owner of Other Skies Weird Fiction

Being largely alone on these shifts when I’m open, I make sure everyone that comes here gets talked to, that there’s at least some type of conversation. I get to learn a little bit about what they’re looking for and what got them to come out of their way to West St. Paul and walk in the door.

I’ve joked that it takes four days to find the books and three days to sell them. The majority of my time outside the store is spent researching books, searching for more inventory and buying it when it becomes available.

Where did the Other Skies name come from?

It’s derived from the first thing I read from H.P. Lovecraft, which is his poem “To a Dreamer.” I loved the focus on dreams in horror, sort of the illusory, unknowable space. In this poem, I was so moved by the imagery that he painted. “Old visions wake — thine op’ning eyes/gleam black with clouds of other skies/and as from demoniac sight/I flee into the haunted night."

The imagery of those two words bound together, it’s just implying a space different than ours. Other skies, what does that mean? It’s a strange place that has its own atmosphere. Those two words are the best way to describe a parallel, unnerving dimension.

A display in a corner of Other Skies Weird Fiction. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What’s your favorite book in your collection?

“The King in Yellow,” which is in the casket. It’s a first-edition copy, stained in the tuberculoid-enriched blood of an inmate of the Eloise Asylum for the criminally insane in West Detroit, signed by Robert W. Chambers, the author, to the asylum’s head librarian.