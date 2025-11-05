CNA says ‘you make a difference in a person’s life’ when working in senior care

When you approach somebody who is not willing to be helped, I tell most of my co-workers, you don’t have to spend all your time standing there. It’s a type of behavior, so just step out, and go to somebody else. If Paul doesn’t want to get up right now, maybe Peter is waiting to get up. Go start your day there. Help those that are willing to be helped. Then you work your way back, and the same person that refused you an hour ago will be willing to get up. If you need a break, take a break, which they tell us all the time. It’s important to refresh your mind.