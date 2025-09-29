A day in the life of a hacker hunter

UnitedHealth Group, Minneapolis Public Schools and the city of St. Paul have all fallen victim to hackers who make a living through theft and extortion.
People like Alex Johnson, a security system manager at Minneapolis-based Ascent Solutions, earn theirs by acting as the first line of defense between those online criminals and Minnesota organizations.
The key to the job: Know the enemy.
“If you want to be a good incident responder, you kind of have to think like a hacker,” Johnson said, adding that computer hackers are highly organized and advanced, especially as tools like AI come on the scene.
Johnson, 26, of Chanhassen, didn’t go to school with this cybersecurity career in mind (he studied financial history and economics at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.). He joined the field through an Ascent apprenticeship program meant to address a major skills gap facing the cybersecurity industry. The program brings on talented people who lack computer backgrounds but are adept in areas like analysis and reading.
Now, Johnson is a service manager in the firm’s security operations center, which provides around-the-clock security services for the firm’s customers, which are often small local businesses. Members on Johnson’s team constantly monitor the red flags that pop up on their security platform, which tracks the fine details of thousands of computers in real time.
But as hackers catch on to the tactics meant to catch them, many have learned to tiptoe around the common traps. Cybersecurity firms like Ascent engage in a practice known as “threat hunting,” acting as detectives to stop the most elusive computer wrongdoers.
It requires outside-the-box, creative thinking to follow a breadcrumb trail of clues and halt malicious actors before they can wreak havoc, Johnson said.