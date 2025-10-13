Pre-truancy officer keeps kids in class by day, scares them in haunted houses at night

Keeping kids in class is key to their future success, and Doug Hughes is on the case.
Students who frequently miss school are more likely to fall behind academically, become socially disengaged and fail to graduate from high school on time, or at all, according to a February 2024 Minnesota Alliance With Youth report. Officers like Hughes are around to prevent that from happening.
A belief that recovery from even grave errors is possible with the right mindset has propelled Hughes, a 58-year-old New Ulm native. He went from a four-year stint as a sergeant with the Army’s 2nd Ranger Battalion to two decades as a corrections officer, retiring as a Brown County jail sergeant about three years ago.
Just a few months after that is when he saw the job for pre-truancy officer with Brown County Probation Department/Families First Children’s Collaborative advertised in the paper, and he’s been doing it ever since.
“Obviously, people — even kids — make mistakes,” Hughes said, “but I let them know, ‘Hey, there’s a different path; this doesn’t have to define you.’”
From September through May, Hughes’ mission is keeping seventh- through 12th-graders at school, focused on the goal of high school graduation and the opportunities that lie beyond it.
That method of positive motivation rather than scare tactics flips every autumn, though, when Hughes switches to his side hustle as the mastermind behind New Ulm Nightmares.
The former youth gymnastics coach and Taser/self-defense instructor amuses kids of all ages with his Halloween haunted houses. In between building his houses of horror, he’s taking calls and typing away on his laptop from his truck for his day job.