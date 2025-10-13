Pre-truancy officer keeps kids in class by day, scares them in haunted houses at night

But I say, “You’ve got to be the parent; they’re still children.” I assure them they can do it, and it’s OK to ask for help.

How did New Ulm Nightmares, with two haunted houses and other seasonal attractions, come to be?

I’ve always loved Halloween. The haunts started when I lived in Washington and did a haunted gym as a fundraiser for the gymnastics team I coached. This is the 11th year I’ve done haunted houses in New Ulm, with new themes every season.

Doug Hughes sorts through props in his schoolhouse-themed haunted house in New Ulm. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What’s the connection between your day job and creating haunts?

My haunts are fictional worlds without religious or political themes or suggested suicides. I prefer paranormal creepiness, like what’s in the closet or lurking under your bed at night, over-the-top imagination scares — creaking doors, ghosts, windows that mysteriously open and close.

There’s real evil in the world, and it’s awful. But not everything in life has to be so serious. Creating a place that seems a little dangerous, but in reality is safe, is fun. The scares you get from [my haunt themes] “Mrs. Olson’s School for the Unusual” or “The Tripoli Brothers Cirkus” are all pretend.

Hearing screams followed by laughter is my favorite part. I’ve seen real horrors, and none of us needs more of that.