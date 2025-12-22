This Santa at the Mall of America aims to make every visit ‘magical’

For most people, the holiday season begins with a tree, a string of lights and maybe a tin of cookies.
For Brant Miller of New Brighton, it starts with three rounds of hair bleaching, a handmade button-up shirt and 10-hour days at Mall of America. It also means passing along most-wanted gift ideas to parents eager to figure out that year’s hottest trends.
Miller has spent a decade as one of the Santas at the Santa Experience, a photo studio inside the mall where families book time slots instead of standing in hours-long lines. When he started as Santa, he was also juggling jobs in health care and video production.
Ten years later, he’s still at it, now just a freelance video editor in the off-season. He greets more than 2,000 children each year and fine-tunes the small details that make each visit feel magical — with help from his own kids, who have become unlikely research assistants who keep him current on kid culture, from “SuperKitties” to “KPop Demon Hunters.”
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Miller shared what it’s like to be in his shoes.
How did you first become Santa?
Rachael Zuleger, who owns the Santa Experience with her partner, Landon [Luther], saw a show I was performing in — I’m an actor, too — and asked me if I wanted to grab a drink. We sat down, and they said, “Have you ever thought about being Santa?” I was like, “No, I’m 33. I haven’t thought about that.”
That first year, I think I did nine or 10 days at the mall, maybe even fewer, and I loved it immediately. I just had so much fun with the kids and got to just laugh all day and meet these incredible kids, and it was like, “Oh yeah, I think I’d like to do this forever.”
I’m 43 now, and I have no plans of stopping. I imagine I’ll get to 70 and maybe do fewer days or keep going until they tell me I should probably stop. Like, “OK, Santa, you can barely stay awake.”