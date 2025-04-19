What’s so independent about these Minnesota bookstores? Plenty.

Unless you’re talking about the river in South America or a giantess, do not say the word “Amazon” in The Bookstore at Fitger’s.
A certain online retail giant is known only as “that horrible company whose name we don’t say” in the cozy store in Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn complex, according to manager Jennifer Jubenville, a former Barnes and Noble manager who shifted to Fitger’s because she’s a firm believer in independent stores.
From NorthWild Bookstore in International Falls to Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona to Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, Minnesota is home to dozens of locally owned bookstores, and many are celebrating Independent Book Store Day on April 26 (around 25 Twin Cities bookstores will be part of the Independent Bookstore Passport program, in which patrons get stamps from each store they visit, from April 23-27).
We checked in with four stores to find out what makes them so independent:
The Bookstore at Fitger’s
In addition to signings, prizes and deals, the shop (which also is celebrating its 35th anniversary) hosts an annual Author Bingo, which starts with the store reaching out to favorites such as William Kent Krueger for the titles they’re currently recommending. Then, said Jubenville, “When people come that day, they get a bingo board and they get to walk around the store and see what their favorite authors are recommending. Depending on how many they find, they can turn that in at the cash register for a discount.”
Because she has done time in the corporate-controlled world of bookstore chains, Jubenville said she’s very clear about the importance of Fitger’s remaining independent.
“It means I get to make the determination for what makes sense to my store. I don’t answer to a board of directors or stockholders,” said Jubenville, whose store will be part of the Twin Ports Bookstore Passport. “I answer to an owner, but there’s no corporate that tells me, ‘No, you’re not going to do a Black History Month display.’ I have the authority to do that. Or to say, ‘Yes, Pride is important and we will have a display for Pride.‘”
Inkwell Booksellers
At the northeast Minneapolis store, which just opened in February, being independent means the recommendations on its shelves really do reflect the taste of its employees (it’s a general bookstore but employees’ interests, owner Elizabeth Foster said, lean heavily toward science fiction/fantasy).