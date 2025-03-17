What it’s like to be a St. Paul snowplow driver

I have one where I was plowing and it was very cold, below zero. There was a tiny dog on a side street, and you could tell he didn’t know where he was. He was very afraid to come up to me. I found something in my truck, like a treat or some chips that I gave to him. I scooped him up and put him in my passenger seat, and he rode with me the rest of the day. He snuggled in and laid down in the passenger seat. I made a few phone calls to PetSmart, the local Humane Society and a pet clinic. At 5 o’clock that evening, I got a phone call saying, “Do you have my dog?” I said, “Yeah, can you describe what it looks like?“ They ended up coming to pick him up. And I was like, thank gosh.