In Their Shoes: Minneapolis woman picks up roadkill for a living, doesn’t ‘want to do anything else’

A lot of people think that we euthanize every animal we bring in. It’s not the case any longer. Animal control agencies have progressed nationwide, and the save rate is rather high now. We hold stray dogs for seven days to give time for an owner to reclaim the pet. If they don’t come in that timeframe, the dog will go up for adoption or be sent to a rescue. We do have to manage the number of dogs that come in because we can run out of space quickly.