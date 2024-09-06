There’s no such thing as too many or too difficult when it comes to picking up live and dead animals for Susan Baker.
In Their Shoes: Minneapolis woman picks up roadkill for a living, doesn’t ‘want to do anything else’
Susan Baker, the lead officer at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control says a good day in her book is when pets are reunited with their owners and the ‘deads’ are properly disposed.
In fact, the lead animal control officer at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) thrives best when her days are the craziest.
Tasks she completed in under two hours on a recent Saturday: looking for a wobbling bird that had flown into a restaurant window; picking up a dead squirrel in a rain barrel, one deceased rabbit on a pathway and another in a flower bed; and checking on a dog its owner had allegedly beaten.
Plus, 60-year-old Baker oversees all animal control in the city of Minneapolis, distributing incoming 311 and 911 calls to her fellow officers assigned to the different precincts.
With basic tools (garbage bags and a pair of leather gloves) and a quick two-step process (put one hand in the bag and pull the carcass into it), she clears dead animals from city streets. She double-bags every animal and places them all in a larger bag in the back of her truck, where she also keeps kennels for live pick-ups.
“It’s easy-peasy,” she said. “Actually, it takes more time to fill things in the computer before I get out of the truck to pick up the deceased.”
Even with her vehicle’s sealed partition between the animals and Baker, the stench is undeniable.
“I just breathe through my mouth and not through my nose,” she said..
Baker’s other on-the-job essentials are her workwear: green pants and shirt; boots for sturdy footing; a belt loaded with a bite stick, pepper spray, flashlight and radio; and even a bullet-proof vest.
“I have never worn a body armor before in my 24 years in this job, but times have changed,” she said. “And it’s OK. It’s for my protection.”
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Baker, of Minneapolis, shared what motivates her for her sometimes dangerous, oftentimes smelly, job.
What don’t people know about your job?
A lot of people think that we euthanize every animal we bring in. It’s not the case any longer. Animal control agencies have progressed nationwide, and the save rate is rather high now. We hold stray dogs for seven days to give time for an owner to reclaim the pet. If they don’t come in that timeframe, the dog will go up for adoption or be sent to a rescue. We do have to manage the number of dogs that come in because we can run out of space quickly.
Cats generally are not impounded as it is not illegal for kitties to be on the loose.
What else do people misunderstand?
The biggest thing I want people to know is that we want to keep pets in their homes and not take them away. We don’t just enforce laws but also proactively help owners to find the needed vaccinations and keep their pets safe.
So Disney movies don’t do you any favors?
No. [Laughs] I wish they would not show us running around with a net trying to catch dogs and taking them away. That’s not animal control. Animal control is about caring and doing what’s right for the owners and their pets.
As a lead officer, how do you prioritize calls?
Priority is based on public safety. For example, if there is an aggressive dog running loose or has bitten someone, that’s a huge priority. We also immediately attend to diseased animals like bats inside a house.
What about deceased ones?
Rabies-vector species are a top priority as they can spread the disease to humans.
Do you face any other emergencies?
We help the police when an animal has to be removed from a vehicle or a house when an arrest is made. We also assist the fire departments when an animal is involved in a structural fire or car accident. We help to give the animals medical care or find them a placement.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
Reuniting owners with their dogs. When I pick up a dog, and it’s got a microchip, I get really excited because I know that I can most likely take it back home.
And the hardest?
It’s the extreme animal cruelty cases that have me dumbfounded. It makes me ask, “How could you do that and feel OK as a person?”
Is there job satisfaction in picking up dead animals?
Picking up deceased animals is not a negative. It really isn’t. I see it as a service we provide, and the community deserves that. Also, who wants a dead animal to stay out and get run over time and time again?
What kind of roadkill do you commonly come across?
Dogs, raccoons, possums, rabbits. And squirrels. Lots and lots of squirrels.
What happens when you take in a wild animal?
First, we have impound it safely. Then when it’s taken to MACC, depending on the animal’s condition, it’s euthanized or taken to a wildlife rehab center. A raccoon with an obvious distemper won’t be, but a bunny with a slight injury will. If a possum has babies in its pouch, it might be taken to the rehab center.
How do you dispose of the dead?
We bring the bagged animals back to MACC and then keep them in cooler. Job Trucking in St. Cloud comes in twice a week to pick up the animals for a mass burial.
What motivates you to keep doing this?
No two days are ever the same, even when it comes to picking up dead animals. So it’s challenging. It’s a wonderful feeling that my existence matters. That keeps me energized and makes me want to work harder. I feel blessed to have a job that makes a difference to both the animal and the owner.
What qualifications does an animal control officer need?
I have a bachelor’s in criminal justice, and I’m a nationally certified animal control officer. I’m also nationally certified as an expert in animal cruelty. These days, you are required to have an associate degree and/or some animal handling experience and a desire and passion to do the job. It’s not for everybody.
Is that because the job is stressful?
The hours can be daunting, and summers can be very busy. More animals are on the loose, and so there are more animal bites to deal with. And it’s bat season.
Does the pay make up for that?
We are paid very well compared to other animal control agencies in the country. New officers start at $30 an hour. When you become a lead, you can get $40 or $41 an hour.
What’s your next aspiration?
I don’t have one. I love what I’m doing, and I don’t want to do anything else. I think I will go nuts if I retire. I’m good at this, and I will do it as long as I possibly can.
And when you eventually retire?
I’m going to get a whole bunch of dogs. Right now, I have just a dog and two cats.
