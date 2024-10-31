North Minneapolis funeral home director finds sense of purpose amid constant grief

A: Let us start with the casket. When the price from the casket manufacturers go up, our prices go up. Similarly, when chemical companies increase the price of embalming fluids, we cannot bear it all. All the price increases that affect people in their daily lives also impact the funeral business. When the gas prices and heat bill go up for you, they go up for us, too. People don’t seem to take that into account. I’m not trying to price gouge anyone, but I cannot offer services for free either.