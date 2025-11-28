After a few hard years, Uptown merchants say holiday season is a must-win

Last year, the UPS store in Uptown had a crummy holiday season as road construction blocked people’s access.
This year, owner Judy Longbottom is hoping people will come back to mail their Santa presents at her Hennepin Avenue store.
Longbottom is banding with 40 other merchants to put some extra marketing power into Small Business Saturday this weekend to up their chances and recoup the losses from the past few years.
Small shops tend to claim the Saturday after Thanksgiving as theirs after an American Express campaign named the day in 2010.
Since then, the promotions have resulted in $210 billion in sales nationwide. This year, the effort is expected to produce $17 billion in sales.
Retailers know they have to stand out this year, as consumers continue to be wary of spending. Corporate layoffs this fall and the government shutdown did nothing to lift worries, and most surveys have spending at flat or declining a bit for the holiday season.
So, Saturday in Uptown will include a Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at the Seven Points shopping center and the kickoff of a holiday shopping contest. Stores also have decorated for the season and launched gift card campaigns.
Besides the construction, Uptown merchants say they have been struggling with the perception of crime, plus vandalism and loitering.