Sip of Silk brings coffee, community to University of Minnesota location

At Sip of Silk, a Salvadoran-Palestinian café near the University of Minnesota campus, coffee and community come with the flavor of two cultures — and a compelling back story.
The café, owned by Alejandro Soto Bonilla, Hanan Wazwaz, Ahmad Abuhadid and Danya Wazwaz, held its grand opening Nov. 2 after a couple of soft openings.
Soto Bonilla and Hanan Wazwaz, married since May 2022, said people have been flowing in to support their business.
“It’s been a journey so far and things are moving a little fast, but it’s been great,” Wazwaz said.
She said she came up with the idea for Sip of Silk in November 2023 amid the war and civilian suffering in Gaza. She and Soto Bonilla wanted to create a coffee shop that those boycotting brands that did business with Israel, like Starbucks and McDonald’s, could support.
It was also an opportunity to proudly honor their Salvadoran and Palestinian backgrounds in a place that would represent those two cultures, Soto Bonilla said. And last but not least, Wazwaz said, it was a way to represent the couple’s love.
“We really wanted an opportunity to share the most positive parts of our cultures,” Soto Bonilla told Sahan Journal. “We felt like a place where you can come and share a drink with a friend or do homework was a fantastic space to share our culture.”
Starting the business was difficult, but with the help of Wazwaz’s father and the rest of their family, it came to fruition.