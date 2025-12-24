ICE crackdown chills sales at immigrant-owned businesses

At Quruxlow Restaurant on Lake Street in Minneapolis, only a portion of the dining space is being used because of a drop-off in customers. Business at the African restaurant is also roughly half of what it was before this month’s ICE crackdown, according to the restaurant’s manager.
The restaurant is just one immigrant-owned business seeing a decline in sales and foot traffic this month. Abdi, who asked to only use his first name because of retribution fears, says many reliable customers are afraid to be seen in public as federal immigration authorities continue to confront and arrest people.
Some businesses are locking doors to avoid enforcement. Others are seeing employees avoid work. Five Quruxlow employees are too afraid to come to work despite having green cards, its owner said.
“Everybody’s scared. They will not be in until all this goes away,” Abdi said.
As the immigration enforcement continues — and amid concerns from critics that it will soon escalate — community members are stepping up their spending to help the businesses. St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community recently expanded its “Welcome the Stranger Program.” Dozens of parishioners now intentionally eat breakfast at immigrant-owned restaurants like Quruxlow.
“Our goal is to send a message and to support them in any way we can, “said Joel Racchini, who is helping organize the efforts. “The [Trump] administration may not, but your local community members do value you.”
Federal officials say the fears are misplaced, arguing that immigration enforcement is aimed at arresting and deporting criminals.
“Those who are not here illegally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a written statement. “Removing dangerous criminals from our streets makes it safer for everyone — including business owners and their customers.“