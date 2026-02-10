This new Twin Cities company set a Minnesota IPO record at $1.5B

The Twin Cities has a new public company, Forgent Power Solutions, which raised $1.5 billion from its initial public stock offering, setting a Minnesota record.
Forgent is capitalizing on America’s data center boom that’s undergirding the growth of artificial intelligence. The company makes electrical distribution equipment for power and industrial infrastructure.
If U.S. manufacturing reshoring efforts succeed and more factories are built, there could be greater demand for the company’s products.
The IPO on Feb. 5 — the first this year in Minnesota —beat the former record set by the company then known as Bright Health Group in June 2021, when its IPO raised $924 million.
Forgent dates back only seven months, when San Diego-based private equity firm Neos Partners merged together companies it bought in 2023 and 2024.
During the IPO, the company sold 56 million shares at $27 a share, which is the midpoint of its previously disclosed offering range. Shares increased 16% on the first day of trading and are currently trading more than $35.50 a share.
In September, Forgent opened a 500,000-square-foot plant in Dayton, increasing its manufacturing footprint in Minnesota to 630,000 square feet. The company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last year that it planned to spend $205 million to increase capacity at five plants, including the Dayton campus.
Between the Twin Cities operations, plus other locations in Texas, Maryland, California and Mexico, the company employs 2,000 people.