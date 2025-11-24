Small firms reeling after U.S. Transportation Department guts diversity subcontractor program

President Donald Trump’s rollback of diversity programs has now hit a longtime mainstay of projects that use U.S. Department of Transportation funds.
The more than 1,300 Minnesota small businesses owned by women, people with disabilities or people of color who, until last month certified under the federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program were told they would have to reapply.
But they were given a catch: They had to explain in the questionnaire how they qualify as disadvantaged without referring to their gender or race.
The new guidelines are leaving many of the small businesses wondering if it’s even worth trying to be part of the program.
They also wonder if they’ll win any more federal contracts. The DBE program came out of government diversity goals that were designed to boost the number of subcontracting companies on jobs that were owned by women or people of color.
LouAnne Loewen worries the decision will force her to shut her J&L Jobsite Solutions business in Savage. The company’s payroll is about $465,000.
Loewen said one large customer recently told her the U.S. Department of Transportation suspended the DBE diversity goals. Without a requirement to hire women subcontractors, the customer thinks it will handle the work in-house.
The change cut J&L out of four jobs worth roughly $225,000, she said. Luckily, she said she has another large customer that said it still needed her company.