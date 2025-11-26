Minnesota startup wants to use lasers to reduce energy and water use by data centers

Big technology companies have committed hundred of billions of dollars to build out data centers, mainly to process AI.
The data centers represent economic opportunity for communities, but they are also meeting with more vocal resistance from citizens. More people have become concerned about how much power and water these data centers will need to operate.
Companies from 3M to nVent and Ecolab have products and solutions to keep data centers cool, a big problem when you have a building full of machines working 24 hours.
A startup called Maxwell Labs in Little Canada is developing a technology that would cool down the chips using lasers instead of water.
“Three major problems are facing data centers and AI,” said Mike Karpe, the startup’s co-founder and chief revenue officer. ”Energy, heat and performance. And you know this is really going to be coming to the head in the next five years."
Maxwell Labs says the laser technology will save energy and unlock more computing power from today’s ultrahot and fast-running AI computer chips.
Maxwell Labs’ technology on cusp
Karpe founded Maxwell Labs in 2020 with Jacob Balma and Alejandro Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University who specializes in photonics, believes the company is at the cusp of commercialization. He believes Maxwell Labs could have a product ready within a year.