138-year-old Twin Cities company changing industry with more environmentally friendly adhesives

H.B. Fuller is 138 years old and one of the largest companies in the world that focuses solely on adhesives.
But in the past three years, the Vadnais Heights-based company has been acting like a startup.
Since Celeste Mastin became CEO in December 2022, the company has completed 11 acquisitions.
At the same time, it has put more emphasis on research and development.
“Even though they’ve been around for a long time, H.B. Fuller is acting like the upstart and driving innovation in that industry,” said Pete Johnson, a portfolio manager with Mairs & Power, a St. Paul based investment firm that is a major shareholder in H.B. Fuller.
It has to, said Xinyu Du, the company’s senior vice president of global R&D. Otherwise, it risks losing its position to smaller, more nimble companies.
“Our mission is really to lead the whole industry towards the next generation,” Du said.
Market growing but crowded
Harvey Benjamin Fuller started his namesake company in St. Paul in 1887 with a product known as “Fuller’s Premium Liquid Fish Glue.”