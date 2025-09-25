This Minnesota company spent $35M designing next-gen hospital bed

Agiliti has invested more than $35 million to develop a next-generation hospital bed, one that fits the needs of all kinds of patients and the health care workers taking care of them.
The Eden Prairie-based company that rents and services hospital equipment has moved into manufacturing its own bed after years of handling models from other manufacturers.
“When you eat your own cooking, you tend to be a better chef,” said Tom Leonard, Agiliti’s chief executive, during a visit to the company’s Eagan service center.
After four years of development, $30 million in research costs and $5 million more in manufacturing upgrades, Agiliti is ready to introduce its Essentia bed.
The Essentia name is a nod to essential workers (not the Duluth health system) and was designed to make a health care worker’s life easier and less physically taxing while being more comfortable and therapeutic for patients.
Post-COVID hospital staffing levels remain thin, and Agiliti sees a market for hospital equipment that can benefit patients while reducing physical stress on staff.
So Agiliti built its bed frame to address the needs they consistently heard from customers and patients on adjustable bed height, side rails and mattress retainers.
“We brought that feedback together into one bed so customers don’t have to rent different beds that operate differently for different reasons,” said Kristen Thurman, vice president of product management and clinical affairs at Agiliti.