Virtual reality has transformed design process for Eden Prairie-based Tennant

After Tennant figured out how to keep its plants open during the pandemic, it had a second problem to solve.
The company’s designers aren’t all in the same place. Neither are its customers, and sharing pen-and-paper designs isn’t easy on a video call.
Video game technology gave the company a way to move forward over Zoom, and it worked so well, Tennant is still using the technique.
John Ickes, Tennant’s director of design and innovation, and his team had been experimenting with virtual reality headsets and electronic whiteboards to share hologram-type designs for its scrubbers and robotic floor cleaners.
And it allowed the team to design its latest design in a year, with what Ickes calls “speed to confidence.”
Tennant leading industry in robotics
Since 2018, Tennant has been leading the floor maintenance industry with the release of robotic floor cleaners. In April it introduced its latest, a midsized autonomous mobile robotic (AMR) floor cleaner, the X6 ROVR and its XC1 docking station.
George Tennant started the company in 1870 as a Minneapolis woodworking business. It evolved over the years into a wood-flooring and flooring supplies company and eventually into a one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and industrial floor cleaning equipment.