New type of electric engine powering Graco’s latest round of innovation

While flying one day in 2018, a Graco engineer read a short article in a trade journal about a small company developing a new kind of electric engine.
It was a lightbulb moment.
While the engines were being used for larger industrial fans, Dave Thompson, the engineer who is now president of Graco’s contractor equipment division, saw how their design might be re-engineered to fit into the company’s products.
Graco needed engines like those to improve its products.
Not only did his superiors agree with him, two years later Graco bought the Arizona company, Electric Torque Machines (ETM).
The deal was so small, there was no public announcement. But it has had an outsize effect on Graco’s product innovation and its new round of products — those used on factory floors but also contractors applying paints and coatings.
A lighter, quieter engine
The ETM acquisition is now fueling breakthrough advances for Graco’s contractor and industrial divisions, which together generate about 75% of the company’s $2.1 billion in annual sales.
Known as transverse flux motors, the ETM motors are lighter, quieter and provide more torque.