In Their Shoes: NFL long snappers have an odd, unheralded job. Vikings’ Andrew DePaola loves it.

A: [Laughs] That’s a good question. Funnily enough, “don’t mess up” has never gone through my head. At this point in my career, I approach every snap just the same because to me every snap is just the same. The holder is always going to be eight yards for a field goal and the punter is always going to be 14 yards. So, my job never changes depending on the situation we are in. Now, the weather, like wind and rain, might change what I do, but the situation to me really doesn’t matter. I have taught myself not to make the moment anything bigger than it really is.