In Their Shoes is a series about jobs Minnesotans do and why they do them.
In Their Shoes: NFL long snappers have an odd, unheralded job. Vikings’ Andrew DePaola loves it.
He dispels the myth that his play is not physical. And at age 37, he doesn’t plan on quitting football in the near future.
Andrew DePaola never intended to be an NFL long snapper.
A quarterback in high school, he switched to wide receiver at Rutgers and then stepped in as a snapper when the starter was injured.
“You hear the expression that sometimes you don’t choose your job; your job chooses you. I feel like it rings true a little to me,” says DePaola, who joined the Vikings as a long snapper in 2020. “It just fell into my lap and chose me.”
And DePaola is grateful for that, even if it means he’s almost invisible on the field and faces plenty of jokes about the position not being as physical as the others.
He has come a long way from his days in 2013, bartending at his parents’ restaurant, DePaola’s Pub in Arbutus, Md., where he made $40 to $60 a night in tips. His annual income now is “very nice and comfortable,” surpassing $1.2 million a year.
We caught up with him at Vikings training camp in late July to discuss what it’s like holding one of the most unusual jobs in professional football.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What is something people don’t realize about the job of long snapper?
A: People don’t understand the amount of mental work and thinking that actually goes into being a long snapper. We not only have to know what we call a box [the number of players, which can range from six to 11, who are an immediate threat to block the kick]. But also we have to know the type of rushes we are getting — is he a bigger guy or a skilled professional player? And then we have to know the type of pass rush moves that teams are going to run against us — would it be a big twist, an up-and-under or cross-face rush?
Q: What else goes underappreciated?
A: We get made fun of a lot for not being in the most physical position in the team, but it is actually pretty physical. We are at the center of that play and have guys crashing down on us. We usually get hit on every play.
Q: In a close game, what goes through your head before you take your position on the field — other than “don’t mess up.”
A: [Laughs] That’s a good question. Funnily enough, “don’t mess up” has never gone through my head. At this point in my career, I approach every snap just the same because to me every snap is just the same. The holder is always going to be eight yards for a field goal and the punter is always going to be 14 yards. So, my job never changes depending on the situation we are in. Now, the weather, like wind and rain, might change what I do, but the situation to me really doesn’t matter. I have taught myself not to make the moment anything bigger than it really is.
Q: The camera is almost never on you, but it is when things go wrong. Does that bother you?
A: No, I don’t feel offended in any way. I think it makes sense, right? When things go wrong, you want to know why or where it went wrong. So, you go to the snapper first for the snap and then the holder to see if the hold and catch were good and then finally to the kicker. Whereas when things go well, it’s kind of expected and so you pan to the high-fives and pan to the kicker and then you are on to the next play.
Q: Your hands must mean everything to you. Do you take extra caution when you do household chores?
A: Absolutely. I would be lying if I said no. Hands are my livelihood. At home, whether I’m lifting something or moving a table or even when playing with my kids, I’m very conscious of where my hands are located, what they are doing, what could possibly happen to them.
It was the off-season, and I was cutting something when I sliced a part of my thumb. It was pretty bad and I had to get it stitched. My wife [Amy] was like, “No more knives for you in the house.” She understands that my hands are my livelihood as well. So, I’m aware of what my hands are doing and the potential hazards that come with that.
Q: Do you delegate household work to your wife then?
A: [Laughs] No. Right now my wife is 36 weeks pregnant, and so she is not going to be lifting anything heavy either.
Q: What does your gameday routine look like?
A: I wake up as early as I need to — not too early. I try to eat a solid, good, whole breakfast because we usually don’t get to eat until after the game. Then I head to the stadium to be there at least three hours before kickoff. There, my routine includes using the hot and cold tubs, stretching and waking up my muscles. I make sure to get a good warm-up to the point where I’m sweating and feel good and ready to go. If it’s a night game, I start things a little later.
Q: How do you unwind after a game?
A: Night games can be tough. I will get something to eat and then will watch the game film for a little while and follow that with a TV show or movie just to calm down before going to bed.
If we win, I celebrate with my kids because they get pretty excited. I will have dinner with my family, help my kids with their bath, put them to bed and hang out with my wife. When we lose, I do watch the game film a little harder, be more critical and think about what I could have done more.
Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?
A: It’s the relationships I get to make here, whether it’s the players, support staff or coaches. It’s something I take with me to the games and will take with me for the rest of my life.
Q: And the least favorite part?
A: It’s when those relationships have to end — when teammates are cut, get traded or retire. Or when we lose people in the building to other jobs or promotions. When you see them go, it’s bittersweet.
Q: You are now 37, making you the oldest player on the team. You could become the Tom Brady of long snappers.
A: [Laughs] Yes, I could, I guess.
Q: Do you think about that?
A: Honestly, I don’t. I know people bring up my age, but I don’t feel 37. I feel like a 27- or 28-year-old kid who is still trying to prove himself in this league. My body feels great. I’m going to take it one game and one year at a time and see how it all goes. I will say this: I have no plans of stopping in the near future. I plan on playing next year, the year after that and hopefully the year after that.
Q: When you do call it quits, what job is out there for a snapper?
A: When it comes to transfer of skills, there’s probably none. My wife and I started a bagel shop [DePaola’s Bagel & Brunch in Stevensville, Md.] almost two years ago and we are looking to expand it. I look forward to running that full time when I finish playing. Maybe I will start a business venture with my brothers and see where things go from there.
Schools and small businesses will receive free security consulting and monitoring from Metropolitan State University students at the cyberhub, which also will help the students launch companies.