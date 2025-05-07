Vance says Russia was ‘asking for too much’ in its initial Ukraine peace offer

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Russia was ‘‘asking for too much’’ in its initial peace offer as the United States looks to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine.
The vice president, speaking at a Washington meeting hosted by the Munich Security Conference, did not elaborate on Moscow’s terms, but said he was not pessimistic about the possibility of a peace deal. That is a more sanguine assessment than President Donald Trump’s recent skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war that begin in February 2022 when Russia invaded.
‘‘I wouldn’t say that the Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing to a resolution,’’ Vance said. ‘‘What I would say is right now: the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much,’’ he said.
Trump, when asked later Wednesday about the vice president’s comments, told reporters at the White House, ‘‘Well, it’s possible that’s right."
He seemed to imply that Vance had details that he did not have because he was preoccupied with other matters.
‘‘We are getting to a point where some decisions are going to have to be made. I’m not happy about it," Trump said of the peace effort.
Vance did not repeat any of the criticisms of Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Vance had aired during an Oval Office blowup in February with the Ukrainian leader, and he made a point of saying the U.S. appreciated Ukraine’s willingness to have a 30-day ceasefire. But the Republican vice president, citing Russia’s unwillingness on that point, said the U.S. would like to move past that and have the Russian and Ukrainian leaders sit down directly to negotiate a long-term settlement that would end the fighting.
‘‘What the Russians have said is, ‘A 30-day ceasefire is not in our strategic interests.’ So we’ve tried to move beyond the obsession with the 30-day ceasefire and more on the, what would a long-term settlement look like,’’ Vance said.