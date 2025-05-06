Vikings want $20 million a year for U.S. Bank Stadium upkeep

The Minnesota Vikings want state lawmakers to put up to $20 million a year in tax revenue from electronic pulltab gambling toward the future upkeep of U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which operates the state-owned stadium, estimates the nine-year-old facility will need nearly $300 million in maintenance over the coming decade.
Sen. Nick Frentz, a North Mankato DFLer and primary sponsor of the proposal, told the Senate Taxes Committee Tuesday that an ongoing stream of revenue for capital improvements was key to keeping the stadium in top shape. He noted NFL stadiums in other cities have waited on maintenance projects and then needed significant public support for an overhaul.
“Do we want to have to come back to the Legislature every time there is a capital need?” Frentz said. “This is a better way for Minnesota.”
The proposal has bipartisan support in both chambers, but faces uncertainty. Tuesday was the first time a committee considered the proposal, and the five-month legislative session is expected to wrap up in less than two weeks.
Questions about e-pulltabs
The amount of tax revenue generated by e-pulltabs, an electronic version of the paper gambling ticket game, is in question after a 2023 change to make the games less like slot machines operated by Minnesota’s American Indian tribes.
E-pulltab revenue dropped after the change, and Frentz’s bill depends on growing tax proceeds from the games. Lawmakers are considering more changes to e-pulltabs at the urging of charities that rely on the games for revenue.
In 2024, Minnesota collected more than $100 million in e-pulltab taxes, according to the state Department of Revenue.