St. Paul lawmakers want millions for Saints stadium upgrades

St. Paul’s legislators want the state to borrow $8 million to renovate the decade-old CHS Field, where the St. Paul Saints play.
The request would make the $8 million loan for the Lowertown stadium part of a state bonding bill, a large package of construction projects.
The Saints have played at CHS Field in St. Paul since 2015, and became the minor-league affiliate of the Twins in 2021.
The money would pay for a new locker room and “enhanced visitor amenities,” which the bill’s authors describe as requirements set by Major League Baseball for affiliates' ballparks.
The funds would also clean up remediate some contaminated soil.
Rep. María Isa Pérez Vega, DFL-St. Paul, is carrying the bill in the House, and Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, carries the Senate version.
Bonding requires a 60% majority from the Legislature — far from assured in the evenly divided state House and with the DFL holding a one-seat advantage in the Senate. The difficult budget forecast could also hurt the request’s chances.
The request for bonding funds comes as city and business leaders are also agitating for subsidies to upgrade the Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, as downtown St. Paul struggles with a growing number of vacant buildings and a stalled revitalization.