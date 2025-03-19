St. Paul

St. Paul lawmakers want millions for Saints stadium upgrades

$8 million bonding request for CHS Field would fund renovations for the decade-old ballpark, where Twins minor leaguers play.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 6:31PM
The St. Paul Saints won't be able to use CHS Field as their home stadium for the time being because of coronavirus restrictions. They'll play out of Sioux Falls in an arrangement to start the season July 3.
CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown, pictured in 2015. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul’s legislators want the state to borrow $8 million to renovate the decade-old CHS Field, where the St. Paul Saints play.

The request would make the $8 million loan for the Lowertown stadium part of a state bonding bill, a large package of construction projects.

The Saints have played at CHS Field in St. Paul since 2015, and became the minor-league affiliate of the Twins in 2021.

The money would pay for a new locker room and “enhanced visitor amenities,” which the bill’s authors describe as requirements set by Major League Baseball for affiliates' ballparks.

The funds would also clean up remediate some contaminated soil.

Rep. María Isa Pérez Vega, DFL-St. Paul, is carrying the bill in the House, and Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, carries the Senate version.

Bonding requires a 60% majority from the Legislature — far from assured in the evenly divided state House and with the DFL holding a one-seat advantage in the Senate. The difficult budget forecast could also hurt the request’s chances.

The request for bonding funds comes as city and business leaders are also agitating for subsidies to upgrade the Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, as downtown St. Paul struggles with a growing number of vacant buildings and a stalled revitalization.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing Thursday with the Capital Investment Committee.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul lawmakers want millions for Saints stadium upgrades

The St. Paul Saints won't be able to use CHS Field as their home stadium for the time being because of coronavirus restrictions. They'll play out of Sioux Falls in an arrangement to start the season July 3.

$8 million bonding request for CHS Field would fund renovations for the decade-old ballpark, where Twins minor leaguers play.

Real Estate

St. Paul, Wild want state to cover half of $769M Xcel Energy Center renovation

card image

Eat & Drink

First look: Khue’s Kitchen is right at home in St. Paul

card image