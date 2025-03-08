Lunds & Byerlys store to close in downtown St. Paul

Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul is closing its doors after 11 years, citing continued staffing shortages and financial instability.
The local grocer, which opened the downtown location in 2014, said staffing and financial challenges contributed to the decision.
Located on the ground floor of the Penfield apartments building at E. 10th Street and Robert Street, the store will close at the end of business on March 26, company officials announced Friday. It’s the only full-service grocery store in the city’s hub.
Despite reducing the store’s hours by about 35% last year, the grocer wasn’t able to boost profits. According to a statement released on Facebook, “the store’s operating costs continue to far outpace sales, which has made it no longer financially sustainable to remain open.”
Declining store visits caused by a shift to remote work in the five years since the onset of COVID-19, and a significant increase in store security costs, were listed as key contributing factors.
“While we had hoped for a different outcome for our downtown store, we remain optimistic the fabric of St. Paul will become even stronger,” said Tres Lund, president and CEO of Lunds & Byerlys.
The company statement noted “positive momentum in downtown,” pointing to the new Downtown Development Corp., the opening of nearby Pedro Park this year and nearby office-to-housing conversions.
Company officials also recognized ongoing efforts taken by St. Paul to lower crime rates. However, incidents ranging from shoplifting and harassment to vandalism and arson had made it difficult to retain staff.
After an arsonist set fire to the store in 2022, the grocer made significant repairs to reopen as quickly as possible. Along with reducing store hours, Lunds & Byerlys also updated its service model and produce selection to offset the increased costs of operation.
As part of its commitment to downtown, the grocer is working with the city and its landlord to keep store equipment and infrastructure in place in hopes of “maintaining an optimal environment for a future grocery store.”
