Ramstad: All this fraud talk has turned me into a Scrooge at Christmas

If you watch the full video of First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson’s Dec. 18 news conference, you’ll notice reporters asked several times before he gave the headline-making estimate that fraudulent activities around Minnesota’s Medicaid program may amount to more than $9 billion since 2018.
That statement became the new marker on human services fraud in the state as well as rocket fuel to the political battles shaped by the controversy. But I was just as struck by his answer, a few minutes later, to a question about responsibility for the fraud.
“There’s lots of levels of responsibility. There’s criminal culpability obviously, and then there’s other accountability,” Thompson said.
“I think all of us as a state have to grapple with that, and that’s not just prosecutors and law enforcement agents, but regulators and politicians and news media and community leaders. That conversation is starting to happen, and I hope it continues to.”
I’ve written quite a lot about the state budget and state government’s role in the Minnesota economy, but I’ve written hardly anything about human services fraud. So let me share my grappling since Thompson raised the ante on the fraud discussion.
My concern about the growth of Minnesota’s state government in recent years has been rooted in basic economics. Government output is less productive to an economy than private sector output. And government activity in an economy tends to crowd out private sector activity, on which the government depends for revenue.
Minnesota’s overall economic growth has trailed the nation’s since the early 2000s, creating two big questions for state leaders and policymakers.
Has Minnesota’s longtime structure of high taxes, big government and high level of services crimped the ability of the state economy to grow? And could slowing growth spiral to the point the Minnesota model falls apart entirely?