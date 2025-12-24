Ramstad: All this fraud talk has turned me into a Scrooge at Christmas

Even so, I was alarmed in 2023 when the then-DFL-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz, armed with a surplus of unspent money from previous budget periods, jacked up state spending to a new level. While they called it a second Minnesota Miracle — grabbing the moniker given to an expansion of state government in the 1970s — they did not have the same benefit of a fast-rising population and fast-growing economy as their 1970s counterparts.