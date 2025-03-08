Will the new Gold Line bus between St. Paul and Woodbury spur development?

Yoder said development along the Gold Line is so far on track with other BRT lines around the Twin Cities at the equivalent time in their service life, including the Orange Line, which goes from Minneapolis to Burnsville and the A Line, from Minneapolis to Roseville. That’s an encouraging sign for the route, in general, because market conditions are less favorable for the new line. While much of Gold Line-adjacent development is in St. Paul, Yoder said it seems to be moving east from the downtown core, too.