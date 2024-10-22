The $505 million Gold Line bus rapid transit project, which is slated to begin service in the east metro in March, will be extended to downtown Minneapolis in 2027, according to a Metro Transit announcement Tuesday.
Metro Transit expands Gold Line bus rapid transit to Minneapolis
A late add to the $505 million project involves upgrading existing I-94 express bus service between Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The Gold Line project initially called for buses to operate primarily in a dedicated lane along Interstate 94, between Union Depot in downtown St. Paul to Woodbury.
But after hearing feedback from the public in recent months, Metro Transit officials decided to replace existing Route 94 express buses with Gold Line buses and service, said Nick Thompson, Metro Transit’s deputy general manager of capital programs.
This means there will be uninterrupted service between Woodbury and the farmers market in Minneapolis. Thompson said the cost of the extension will be $15 million to $20 million and be covered by the Metropolitan Council’s existing capital budget.
“There are new opportunities to connect lines as we build out our [public transit] system,” Thompson said.
Although Route 94 bus service currently operates only during peak morning and afternoon commuting hours, Gold Line buses will feature an all-day, frequent schedule using bus-only shoulders on the stretch of I-94 between the two downtowns. Route 94 buses will be replaced with new Gold Line vehicles.
Gold Line buses will also use existing C and D Line bus rapid transit shelters on S. 8th and 7th streets in downtown Minneapolis. A new bus shelter for the Gold Line will be built near U.S. Bank Stadium, Thompson said. The western-most stop will be at the Minneapolis Farmers Market — a stop on the Southwest light-rail line, which is slated to begin service in 2027.
The current Route 94 express bus stop at Snelling Avenue and I-94 in St. Paul will be enhanced for Gold Line buses, he added.
While the Green Line light rail also connects Minneapolis and St. Paul, the trip takes about 40 to 50 minutes on weekdays, given multiple stops along the way. Thompson said the Gold Line extension between the two downtowns will likely take about 15 minutes.
“It’s a good existing route, but it will get even better,” he said.
