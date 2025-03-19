St. Paul, Minnesota Wild want state to cover half of $769M Xcel Energy Center renovation

Since the pandemic, the X, as hockey fans call it, has been a bright spot, fueling a rebound in event traffic during an otherwise difficult moment for downtown. Like other cities around the country, St. Paul has struggled with the rise of remote work, homelessness and crime in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. But its urban core faced added difficulties as its largest downtown property owner, Madison Equities, attempted to offload its distressed real estate portfolio all at once.