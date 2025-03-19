St. Paul, Minnesota Wild want state to cover half of $769M Xcel Energy Center renovation

The city of St. Paul slapped a hefty price tag on its long-awaited plan to reinvent a crucial swath of downtown, including the Minnesota Wild’s Xcel Energy Center.
For $769 million, the city would overhaul the NHL arena as well as the neighboring Roy Wilkins Auditorium and St. Paul RiverCentre, creating a renovated destination for sports, concerts, conventions and more.
Under the proposal, the Wild, owned by Craig Leipold, would contribute nearly $216 million. The city — the owner of all three buildings — and Ramsey County intend to cover about $159 million, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
What legislators will hear about Thursday, when the mayor presents the pitch to the House Capital Investment Committee, is the state’s penciled-in responsibility: $394.6 million.
It’s a big request for taxpayers, officials from St. Paul and the Wild acknowledged. But they frame the sum as an investment, arguing the renovations would boost the facilities' economic impact by more than $100 million per year.
Gutting and refurbishing the 25-year-old arena will cost nearly three-quarters of the total funding, as Carter said the facility is at the end of its competitive lifespan. Improvements would include upgraded seating options; security and accessibility enhancements; new HVAC and wiring; and the addition of public-facing restaurants attached to the building’s exterior.
“It’s not a question of whether taxpayers should be on the hook for this building. We are,” Carter said. “It’s a question of whether we want to facilitate, we want to set ourselves up, so that what we’re on the hook for is a vibrant, thriving center of activity for the next generation.”
A Wild request
Leipold said there is recent precedent for governments and teams sharing arena costs, both in the local market — like Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis — and the sports industry as a whole.